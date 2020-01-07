FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America recently announced its fifth annual college scholarship program for graduating seniors of Forsyth County high schools.
The scholarships are open to every senior who has a parent, grandparent or great-grandparent who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Each scholarship is presented in honor of the memory of a service member killed in action in Vietnam.
This year, the chapter will award five scholarships. Four will be available to public and private high school students and the fifth is open only to members of graduating seniors of the North Forsyth High School JROTC, the only JROTC program in the county.
The 2020 scholarship award amount will be $1,500 each, the highest amount VVA Chapter 1030 has awarded in the five years it has conducted a scholarship program. Applications will be going out to guidance counselors in the next few weeks.
In addition to scholastic excellence, community and school activities, applicants will be judged on the quality of their original 500-word essay on “why freedom isn’t free.”
Applications should be available from guidance counselors or by contacting Marty Farrell at 770 500-7234 or via email at martysyracuse@yahoo.com.
Application deadline will be April 15, 2020. Scholarships will be awarded in May.
