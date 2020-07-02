CUMMING, Ga. — The future Cumming City Center now has a visual other than broken ground and construction.
The city has revealed the logo for the 75-acre project expected to open next year and has announced residents and businesses can purchase engraved bricks that will be used to create walkways in the complex.
The city began annexing property from Forsyth County last year in anticipation of City Center, which is located between Ga. 20 and Sawnee Drive west of Cumming’s downtown area. Cumming broke ground on the project, which was championed by Mayor Troy Brumbalow, in August 2019. The project is scheduled to be completed next fall.
The complex will include around 117,000-square feet of retail space, a 2,000-person amphitheater, pocket parks, a miniature golf course, water fountains and a trail and boardwalk system over the Kelly Mill Branch stream. City Center will also house Cumming’s police building and Municipal Court.
An additional 10 acres is set to be donated to the city for additional walking trails across from City Center along Ga. 20.
Brumbalow said he and city officials reviewed about a dozen different looks from Beeferman Design to “capture the main-street Americana feel of the development while also incorporating modern elements for a classic yet unique and bold look.”
“I think we landed on a logo design that conveys all the feelings that we wanted to express, not only in just the logo, but with the Cumming City Center itself,” Brumbalow said. “It harkens back to a simpler time, but also just looks really sharp and cool.”
The logo will be used throughout the City Center, including at the main entrance, at the amphitheater and wall murals.
City officials also adopted a “merchandise logo” featuring a representation of Sawnee Mountain that will be used on promotional items.
Those looking to make their mark on the city’s significant undertaking can participate in the buy-a-brick program. Individuals, families, businesses or groups can purchase custom, engraved bricks that will be placed around two fountains in City Center. Around 2,800 custom bricks will be laid.
Each, 4-inch by 8-inch brick will include up to three lines and 18 characters per line. Cost for a brick is $50 and can be purchased at bricksrus.com/donorsite/cummingcentercenter or through a physical form at Cumming City Hall. Orders and payments are due by Nov. 22.
