CUMMING, Ga. – Cumming’s own Happy Belly Kitchen enjoyed their television debut last week during the season two premiere of the Cooking Channel’s “Food Truck Nation” on July 16. The restaurant’s food truck was one of three featured in the recent episode of the popular show that focuses on finding the most delicious “meals on wheels.”
Now that Happy Belly has experienced some widely-seen exposure, owner Dawn Hall hopes that the viewers noticed the restaurant’s “position on healthy items, and how much thought and preparation goes into making each of those menu items.”
“We are always happy to have opportunities to work with companies like the Food Network,” she said. “It helps our industry and increases awareness that food trucks are more than just a ‘fast food’ pit stop. It has been our goal to provide excellent service, high quality food options, and various catering services to our customer base.”
The Food Network first noticed the local kitchen and food truck thanks to their own kitchen manager, Josh Urech. His wife works for Atlanta’s Food Network, which owns the Cooking Channel. She immediately contacted the producers involved suggesting they come by for a visit. As soon as they were in contact with Hall and saw the restaurant and their many food trucks, the process began.
The 14-hour film shoot began in May during the Alpharetta Food Truck Alley event and ended later at the restaurant’s location in Vickery Village. The appearance allowed Hall to discuss the secrets behind their cuisine and the stories behind the business. After experiencing a “positive and congratulatory” reception from viewers and customers since the episode aired, the local eatery is seeing a noticeable increase in clientele.
“Our customer base has been very loyal and we would not be here without their feedback and repeat business,” Hall said. “We’ve been blessed to survive many ups and downs in an industry where it’s difficult to sustain long-term growth.”
Happy Belly Kitchen is at 5863 South Vickery St., while their food trucks are seen at numerous outdoor community events throughout Atlanta. New episodes of “Food Truck Nation” will air on the Cooking Channel Tuesdays at 9 p.m., but Happy Belly’s appearance can soon be seen online at the official Cooking Channel website.
