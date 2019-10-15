CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Fair opened Oct. 3 much to the delight of young and old.
Oct. 6 was Senior Day, offering free admission to those 55 and older.
The “young at heart” were out on a cloudy and breezy Sunday for some fun and laughs.
Nancy and Bill Mumpower of Gainesville, Ga., were at the fair with her daughter and granddaughter who live in Suwanee.
“This is why I come — the ferris wheel,” Nancy Mumpower said. “This is awesome.” The couple have been married 15 years.
“He’s a keeper,” Nancy said.
And as for the kiss on the ride, “I’ll use every excuse to kiss the pretty lady,” Bill Mumpower said.
Keith and Jayne Lindsay grabbed a bite of fair food. The Forsyth County couple were on a date, according to Keith, as his wife of 39 years giggled. They met when she was a bank teller and he came in with a bright smile, Jayne said.
Still there are couples who have made attending the fair a tradition, like Lois and Ed Smith.
“We come every year, we’ve lived here 26 years,” Lois said.
“Twenty-five,” Ed added, correcting his wife.
“We’ve been coming here since the fair’s been here,” Lois said.
They’ve seen plenty of changes through the years.
“Big changes this year, really big, positive changes,” she said, referring to the new pedestrian bridge, the permanent building at the entrance to the fair and more rides.”
“It used to be you’d come in and everything was on one side,” Lois said. “There are more rides, it seems bigger.”
Did the pair take advantage of Senior Day fee admission?
“Of course!” Lois said. “We always come on Senior Day. We don’t ride rides. We walk around, get something to eat, we just enjoy watching the people.”
Not everyone was able to take advantage of the free admission special.
Allison Bishop and her husband, Chuck, have lived here 25 years and come annually to “check it out.”
As for the discounted admission?
“We did [learn about it] when we got here, but we’re not old enough,” Allison said.
They said they’ll continue to visit the fair, and one day, they will be able to do it for free.
The Cumming Fair, featuring children’s activities, entertainment, music, rides, petting zoo, pony rides, commercial vendors, a wide variety of food and attractions, ran from Oct. 3 through Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.