ATLANTA — Crown Tenant Advisors, a boutique healthcare real estate firm, has kicked off its seventh annual costume drive for The Drake House, a short-term crisis and an affordable housing program for homeless single mothers and their children in North Metro Atlanta.
Through Oct. 11, Crown Tenant Advisors will collect gently used costumes of all sizes for donation to the children at the nonprofit.
Crown Tenant Advisors partners and its clients have placed donation boxes in the lobby of dental and medical practices throughout metro Atlanta. A Roswell Girl Scout troop will help will collecting donations.
Costume donation boxes will be placed in these locations through Oct. 11:
• Children’s Dentistry of Atlanta, 5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Ste. 470, Atlanta
• Cobblestone Therapy Group, 12010 Etris Road, Ste. A-150, Roswell
• Peak Pediatric Dentistry, 6095 Barfield Road, Ste. 150, Atlanta
• Roswell Pediatric Center, P.C., 3400-C Old Milton Parkway, Suite 545, Alpharetta
• Roswell Pediatric Center, P.C., 12385 Crabapple Road, Suite 200, Alpharetta
• Roswell Pediatric Center, P.C., 110 North Corners Pkwy, Suite 100, Cumming
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.