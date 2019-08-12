CUMMING, Ga. — CrossFit Dynamo is preparing to kick off its third annual 24 in 24 fundraising event Aug. 23 to benefit the Rally Foundation for childhood cancer research. This year will include more workout equipment and a new speaker system to increase motivation. CrossFit Dynamo raised $82,000 last year, and has upped its goal to $100,000 this year.
Participants will be asked to perform 24 workouts in 24 hours with all proceeds and donations going to the foundation. CrossFit Dynamo’s affiliate owner and Head Transformation Coach John Manser came up with the idea for the event based on a charity event with which he was previously involved.
“I had been a part of a cycling event called the 24 Hours of Booty, which was a 24-hour cycling event held at Stone Mountain and then, later, at Sandy Springs for four to five years,” he said. “Unfortunately, the event had to withdraw from Atlanta, so I came up with the 24 in 24 to fill the void.
The owners of Dutch Monkey Doughnuts put Manser in touch with the Rally Foundation for Children’s Cancer Research.
“We hit it off and here we are in our 3rd year, having raised nearly $125,000 thus far,” he said.
Founded in 2005, the Rally Foundation started when founder and CEO Dean Crowe spoke with a 17 year-old boy fighting a brain tumor for the second time in two years. When Crowe offered to help the boy, he simply requested for Crowe to find a way to raise money for cancer research. Since its inception, the Rally Foundation has raised over $16.7 million in childhood cancer research grants from around the world.
Donators have a say in how their funds are granted and are ensured that 93 cents for every dollar donated goes directly to the cause. For every $50,000 raised, a grant is directed by the benefactor to a promising research. For this reason, Manser selected the Rally Foundation as the center for their charity work.
“I was looking for a local charity that ran lean, with most of the money raised going to benefit the actual cause… Some of the Rally Kids have come to the event and shared in the experience, which is meaningful to all the participants,” said Manser. “This year, we as a group, directed a grant to Dr. Oh, of Emory University, for his work on DIPG, a brain cancer that works entirely too effectively… Knowing exactly where the money is going and getting to know the people involved in finding cures is a huge differentiator for our participants.”
Teams of four people or more can reserve their spot at $60 per team member and raise at least $200 to be a part of the event. Prizes will be awarded to teams and individuals for their exercising and fundraising accomplishments. The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. for 24 hours until the same time on Aug. 24 at CrossFit Dynamo on 6020 Parkway North Drive.
“If each and every one of us can abundantly help by sharing the gifts given to them to those in need, the world as a whole becomes a better place. As an owner of a great space, I am compelled to use it for good in our community,” said Manser.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or call 678-642-8046. To make a tax deductible donation, visit fundraise.rallyfoundation.org/24in24Warrior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.