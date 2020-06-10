FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Library’s Summer Reading Program, which will run from June 1 to August 1, will be online this year.
This summer’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Each week, the library will host virtual storytime, digital library tutorials, author talks and other programs. To register, visit fultoncounty.beanstack.org.
“With all the changes affecting traditional services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was determined to find a meaningful way to produce a Summer Reading Program and make it engaging for all ages,” Library Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.