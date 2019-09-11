CUMMING — An application to develop a 60-home subdivision near the shores of Lake Lanier has been submitted to the Forsyth County Department of Planning and Community Development.
D.C. Rhoden, Executor Wendell Otwell Estate is listed as the property owner.
The sketch plat for 6090 Shady Grove Road showed 60 single-family “cottage-style” homes on 57.124 acres within a gated community. It is currently zoned lakes residential (LR).
Per the new design, Shady Grove Road would divide the community with 46 homes south of the road and 14 above it. Lot sizes would vary from roughly 0.6 to 0.9 acres, and floor plans would start at 1,200 square feet, according to documents.
“The Ascent” as it is called, would emphasize “wellness,” and have “ample open space and recreational opportunities” including a “wellness walk” through the development.
A private 14-slip dock would be available for the southern portion of the community. A single-slip dock for the north portion would provide access to Six Mile Creek.
The applicant anticipates the project will attract senior residents, although it would not be age-restricted.
