JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce and Emory Johns Creek Hospital presented the ninth annual Community EXPO on Oct. 10 at the Standard Club on Abbotts Bridge Road.
The free expo was open to residents as a way for nonprofits and local businesses to interact with the community and highlight their services. Chamber members greeted guests upon entry.
Last year, the expo was held at Perimeter Church.
“This is our ninth year doing this event, and it’s our third venue that we’ve tried,” said Robin Buckley, member services director for the chamber. “We have always pretty much been at capacity…we usually get a good response.”
The expo was reformatted this year in the hopes of better representing each exhibitor. The event was held on a Thursday instead of the usual Friday date and ran for roughly four hours as opposed to the full day slotted in years past. While the smaller venue reduced the number of vendors, chamber officials said they hoped to create a more intimate setting between the exhibitors and visitors.
“We found that…if everyone has the same size table, it feels very even,” said Laura Houston, executive marketing director for the chamber. “Everybody feels like they’re visible, it’s easy to walk through, and it’s very energetic as opposed to being in a larger venue where it’s more spaced out. This is a way for us to showcase a broad variety of different business to business companies…”
Landscapers, local arts centers, home repair services, banks, schools, health and wellness experts, and non-profit organizations were among the 51 vendors registered this year. Guests were provided with complimentary appetizers from the club’s chefs and a cash bar. Many exhibitors provided residents with souvenirs and product samples. Some health and wellness booths brought it a step further with spinal adjustment and blood test demonstrations.
“You’ve got a very diverse cross section of businesses here like us doing health and wellness-related things and other health and wellness professionals,” said Ashland Kayne with Your CBD Store. “A lot of times, these businesses are someone you know you need in those fields, but you don’t know who you can trust. So this is a great central place for people to come together, get to know one another and see what resources are out there.”
One of the unique vendors registered was Revved Up Kids, a non-profit organization focused on teaching children and teens about public safety and the importance of recognizing sexual predators and attackers.
Co-Founder Alli Neal said events that get the word out to the public are important.
“I think a lot of times the residents don’t realize the resources that are available right in their backyard, and expos like this give people an opportunity to really see the local small businesses that they can be supporting who are supporting their community,” Neal said.
The expo also provided residents an opportunity to get acquainted with City Council hopefuls. Candidate booths included Dilip Tunki, Brian Weaver and Kent Altom.
Ed Harris of Johns Creek was particularly excited to speak with the candidates about relevant local issues.
“I think it’s important for the growth of any community to know what’s going on on an annual basis,” Harris said. “But I get a chance to meet and talk with business owners, and this year to talk with many of the candidates running for City Council in which I’m able to pose questions about the things I’m concerned about and get direct answers.”
For more information about the registered exhibitors or how to participate in the expo, contact Robin Buckley at rbuckley@johnscreekchamber.com or call 770-495-0545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.