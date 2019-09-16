MILTON, Ga. — Suicide is a difficult topic to discuss, but it is absolutely necessary to have the conversation. That was the emphasis of “Suicide: A Community Conversation” held at Milton City Hall on Sept. 10, where a panel of experts tackled the issue of suicide before a packed room of adults and teens. The event was put on by the city and Summit Counseling.
Though the popular belief still remains that discussing suicide can lead to people taking their lives, the panel stressed the importance of breaking that stigma.
“If Milton is to be the best place to call home, we have to be able to discuss difficult topics like suicide,” Mayor Joe Lockwood said. “Talking is the first step toward prevention.”
The same message was shared by Lauralyn Mustaki and Britt Beene, who both lost teens to suicide, which is the second leading cause of death for teens according to the CDC.
Mustaki’s daughter, Ivey, took her own life in March 2018 at the age of 18. Beene’s son, Reagan, took his life in 2013 while a freshman at Cambridge High School.
Each parent shared their stories, and they highlighted the differences that can lead to a teen choosing to take their own life, whether it is due to a longstanding trauma or a reaction to a distressing occurrence.
While there is not a catch-all for suicide prevention, the panel did discuss signs that can serve as possible warning signals.
Megan Barfield, a therapist at Summit Counseling, said parents should be on the lookout for a disconnection by their son or daughter, or if their teen feels they are a burden on their family. Teens should also be mindful of changes to their friend’s behavior.
“If you see a friend who is acting different, or maybe you are just worried about them or they said something that is worrying to you, acknowledge that you hear it and that you are there for them by caring for them, and then tell someone,” Barfield said.
Ron Magat of Summit Counseling said kids and teens do not have the same maturity that adults might place on them, and parents should not dismiss the stress or trauma they may be experiencing. It is also vital parents take seriously any language that suggest self-harm.
“What I see a lot in my office is parents coming in and saying [their kids] just want attention or they are saying that to give their cell phone back…that’s a very dangerous precedent to have,” Magat said.
Chelsea Montgomery, Fulton County Schools executive director of counseling, psychological and social work services, said schools take any such comments seriously. She added that teens can take advantage of the Text 4 Help program, which connects students with a licensed physician through text, and parents or friends can use an anonymous tip line if they have concerns about a student. The school system also has mental health partners trained in suicide prevention.
Fulton County Medical Examiner Jan Gorniak also spoke on the panel after recently completing a study on suicide myths. She said major myths include that most people who take their own lives do so by purposeful overdose. Most suicides, she said, involve a firearm. She also said that suicide is not exclusive to those with depression, or that suicide rates increase around the holidays. Kids can also take their own life, Gorniak said. She once had a case in which an 8-year old had died by suicide.
Beene also shared how people can help others who have been traumatized by suicide, even when it may feel difficult to do so.
“Don’t be strong for me, cry,” Beene said. “I can’t tell you the overwhelming peace it brought me to see all the people coming and crying for me. It was a true, honest, genuine thing. I felt they were trying to take some of my pain away from me.”
Sean Curry of Stonecreek Church said it is okay to acknowledge how heartbreaking suicide is, and people should “lean in” instead of pulling away from someone who has been impacted by suicide.
“I think we need to be people who can laugh with them, cry with them, hurt with them, hug them and be there for them,” he said.
“Suicide: A Community Conversation” is archived on Milton’s website and can be viewed any time.
