NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Private and public shutdowns have thrown a wrinkle in some local campaigns to encourage participation in the 2020 Census.
The U.S. Constitution requires an actual count of every person residing in the United States every 10 years, and local governments depend on accurate counts for access to millions in federal and state dollars.
An inaccurate count could cost the City of Alpharetta an estimated $20 million in federal and state funding over the next 10 years, said Steven Wardrup, GIS manager with the city.
Alpharetta is using a census tract map that shows the predicted response rate for different areas within the city. The predictions are based on several factors, including the response rate recorded during the 2010 Census. Alpharetta has about a dozen separate census tracts, each with its own response prediction figure.
The tracts were drawn years ago, Wardrup said, to represent areas with similar characteristics, such as those with a heavy commercial presence or neighborhoods with high numbers of rental properties.
Current response rate for 2020 census
|Date
|U.S.
|Georgia
|Alpharetta
|Milton
|Johns Creek
|Roswell
|March 22
|-
|18.9%
|22.4%
|19.7%
|21.3%
|20.7%
|March 23
|23.6%
|21.5%
|26%
|24.5%
|25%
|24.5%
|March 24
|26.2%
|24.1%
|29.6%
|29.4%
|29.2%
|28.5%
“They’re supposed to have a certain size, but over time, they’ve kind of changed to where some are fairly large, and some are fairly small,” he said.
The city spent several months last year updating its list of addresses, cleaning up address mistakes and deleting addresses that no longer existed. The effort also included adding new addresses that were due to new construction.
Right now, Wardrup said Alpharetta has suspended plans for workshops and is concentrating on social media, signage and advertising to push participation. The local effort began in early December with distribution of material at the annual downtown Christmas tree lighting, he said.
“By now, everyone has received their invitations to respond, and a lot of people are starting to do it,” he said. “We’ve done special events [to encourage participation] since the first of the year, and now is a good time to fill it out.”
Nationwide, 79.3 percent of households that received a 2010 Census mail questionnaire completed it and mailed it back. In Georgia, the response rate was 72 percent.
A national survey for 2015 showed that local communities lost $1,091 in federal dollars for each person uncounted in the 2010 Census. The State of Georgia’s potential loss was calculated at $708 per missed person per year. That adds up to a loss of $708,000 for every 100 people over the past 10 years.
That means millions in lost grants for programs like Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Title IV-E Foster Care, Title IV-E Adoption Assistance and the Child Care and Development Fund.
For 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau is tracking participation rates in real time. That helps local campaigns concentrate efforts in areas showing low participation, Wardrup said.
Door-to-door enumerators remains an option down the road, he added, but the Census Bureau had already run into problems finding enough workers, even before the pandemic struck.
“Now it’s going to be even harder, so we’re placing more emphasis on social media and newspapers, whatever we can do,” Wardrup said.
Officials in Roswell are also committing resources to the local census count. The city has set up a special page, “2020 Census: Roswell Counts,” on its website, roswellgov.com/.
“Before the coronavirus, we were notifying people they were going to get the form in the mail,” said Roswell Community Relations Manager Julie Brechbill. “We’re going to be ramping that back up again, especially since everybody’s home.”
The city is working with consulting firm TPA Group to reach its Spanish-speaking population.
“We’re really been working everybody to get the word out, to stress the importance of filling it out, for Georgia and for Roswell,” Brechbill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.