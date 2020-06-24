NORTH ATLANTA, Ga. — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced local cities to reevaluate how to host large gatherings, including traditional 4th of July celebrations.
While most have canceled annual festivities, some cities are seeking alternative means for celebrating.
Milton
The City of Milton, for example, traditionally hosts a walking parade in conjunction with the Crabapple Community Association. The two groups have decided to cancel the event after reviewing guidelines released by state and national health authorities.
However, the groups are considering other ways to involve the community during the 4th of July. Some current ideas include posting photos of patriotic outfits on the city’s social media pages; sharing images of decorated bikes, wagons and houses; and posting July 4th-themed trivia questions.
Everyone, including non-Milton residents, is invited to participate in these activities. More details will be available on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/thecityofmiltonga.
Cumming
Independence Day celebrations will go on as planned in the City of Cumming but with some changes to accommodate for social distancing. Some activities, such as live music and a dance contest, have been canceled.
The 63rd annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4. As in years past, the parade route will end at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road.
This year, the route will be extended to allow for more social distancing. It will begin at the Forsyth County Tax Commissioner’s Office, 1092 Tribble Gap Road, and will move south on Tribble Gap/Castleberry Road through downtown Cumming toward the Fairgrounds.
Fireworks will be held that evening starting approximately at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit cummingfair.net.
Alpharetta
The City of Alpharetta’s annual July 4th celebration at Wills Park has been canceled.
The event, which has run for more than the past 20 years, was canceled in April when city officials were forced to decide whether to commit the funds during the early stages of the pandemic, according to Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard.
The shows had proven popular, with a concert from the Alpharetta City Band, food trucks and vendors providing entertainment and refreshments throughout the day ahead of the giant fireworks display at dusk.
Avalon, which often hosts its own special events around holidays, has announced no special events planned for the Fourth, although many stores will be open.
Dunwoody
Dunwoody traditionally celebrates Independence Day with a 4th of July parade featuring marching bands, floats, clowns, animal units and local celebrities. Last year the parade attracted more than 2,500 participants and 32,000 spectators.
In early May, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, the parade organizers, announced the parade would be postponed. There is currently no information about a rescheduled parade.
Johns Creek
Johns Creek historically has held its Independence Day celebration on July 3 with fireworks, a concert and children’s activities at Newtown Park. The event has been canceled for this year.
Roswell
The City of Roswell has created a new festivity this year: Stars and Stripes around Roswell. As a part of the event, the city will place flags and banners throughout its parks, historic homes, Canton Street and Holcomb Bridge Road. All residents and businesses are invited to participate in the effort.
Traditionally, organizers host a Barbecue and Bluegrass event with live music on the historic grounds of Barrington Hall.
The city also usually hosts its Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell High School in the evening. That event has been postponed to an undetermined date.
