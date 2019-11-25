MUNICH, Germany — Johns Creek native Hope Kemp-Hanson received top honors Nov. 14 in a design competition sponsored by Adidas.
Kemp-Hanson is a graduate of Chattahoochee High School and a fashion student at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
The Adidas Woolmark Performance Challenge is an annual global competition that challenges students to use Australian Merino wool to design products for the sports and performance market.
Out of over 1,000 participants from more than 21 countries, Kemp-Hanson took home joint-first place and was only one of two Americans selected as a top 10 finalist.
Kemp-Hanson received her award at the final event Nov. 14 in Munich, Germany. Kemp-Hanson received a three-month internship with Adidas, a professional international training workshop and the opportunity to pitch and sell her concepts to global brands.
For her winning entry, Kemp-Hanson blended the edginess of urban streetwear with the functionality of skateboarding equipment and Australian Merino wool to innovate a line of hidden impact protection.
“Hope is an ideal ambassador for the emphasis SCAD places on global thinking and product innovation,” said Michael Fink, Dean of SCAD School of Fashion. “It is fantastic that she has been awarded this truly deserved top honor.”
Throughout the competition, Kemp-Hanson received access to educational resources, live webinars and insight from industry experts.
