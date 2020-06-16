DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild has bestowed their first Betty and Clay Smith Award to Keneddi Horn, a recent University of North Georgia graduate, in May.
The award, given to a fiber arts student who has demonstrated outstanding work in weaving, is named after Betty and Clay Smith, early members of the guild who helped the organization grow. Betty Smith started the classes still being given at the Spruill Center for the Arts and continues to weave and teach in Jekyll Island, Georgia.[2]
Jo-Marie Karst, textiles lecturer at the University of North Georgia, chose Horn because of her eagerness to grasp all aspects of weaving, commitment to learning a multitude of weave structures and her desire to grow as a weaver after graduation.
Horn grew up in Rabun County and enrolled at the University of North Georgia to take advantage of their weaving classes and earn a degree in studio art. She hopes to continue crafting and bring the art into her community through both teaching and studio work.
The Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild is an organization which began in 1955 to promote and preserve weaving and other fiber related arts through education, programs and outreach to the community.
Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild grants inaugural award
