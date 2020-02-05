ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities is partnering with the Internal Revenue Service and United Way to bring the Volunteer Income Tax program to North Fulton.
The program provides free tax preparation and filing assistance to families with moderate-to-low incomes. Taxes are prepared in-person by IRS trained and certified volunteers.
“This program provides families with qualified professionals to assist them in filing their tax returns, saving them money and often increasing the amount of their refund,” said Eden Purdy, director of programs at NFCC.
NFCC is currently booking appointments for the free service. Appointments begin the first week of February and run through April 15. Visit nfcchelp.org to book an appointment.
