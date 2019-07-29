JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — CanCare Atlanta and Mavericks Cantina have teamed up for a charity event to raise money for a worthy cause. Fiesta of Hope will be held on August 17 at Maverick’s Cantina, 11030 Medlock Bridge Road. Visitors are welcome from noon to 9 p.m.
The event will feature live music, prize wheel, raffles, outdoor games, giveaways and a photo booth. The cost is $40 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Tickets include a donation to Cancare Atlanta, meal by Mavericks and unlimited chips and salsa.
For details and ticket information, visit maverickscantina.com/cancare.
“Cancer can be hard, but it doesn’t have to be lonely,” said Neal Kuhlhorst, president of the Atlanta chapter of CanCare, based in Johns Creek.
Volunteers for the organization are cancer survivors or caregivers of cancer patients.
“Cancare Atlanta has trained 130 cancer survivors and caregivers to provide emotional support and hope to cancer patients and caregivers,” Kuhlhorst said.
CanCare’s focus is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. It was founded in 1990 in Houston. The local chapter partners with Emory Hospital Johns Creek where CanCare volunteers visit patients in the hospital and infusion center.
Any cancer patient or survivor can be matched with a CanCare volunteer through the CanCare website cancare.org, or call 888-461-0028.
CanCare provides all services for free.
