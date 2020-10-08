NORTH FULTON, Ga. — North Point Community Church will hold a book drive Oct. 8-11 to benefit underserved students within the Fulton County School District. Collection bins will be available to drop off new and gently used children’s books outside the church at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.
The books will be distributed to students around the county who lack books at home while school libraries are providing only limited access.
For more information and an interactive book wish list, visit northpoint.org/bookdrive.
