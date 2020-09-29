NORTH METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Five new physicians have joined the Northside Hospital network in Cumming, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
Dr. Harpaul “Paul” S. Gill joins Atlanta Cancer Care in Alpharetta and Cumming.
A hematologist and medical oncologist, Gill specializes in treating patients with lung cancer, melanoma, genitourinary cancer, lymphoma and benign hematology. Through his fellowship training, he had the opportunity to serve a broad patient population and gain valuable experience in treating both the medical aspects of cancer care as well as the social and psychological aspects.
Dr. Beverly Schuler has joined Laureate Medical Group in Alpharetta and Cumming.
Schuler is a board-certified physician in internal medicine, and she offers a wide range of services, including preventive healthcare, women’s health, acute care and chronic disease management.
She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from the Georgia Campus of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her residency was completed at Michigan State University, where she was the hospital chief resident. She also completed a fellowship at the American College of Osteopathic Internists.
Dr. Schuler embraces the osteopathic philosophy and emphasizes the importance of how lifestyle contributes to each patient’s health.
Dr. Brandon Naylor has joined Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists in Alpharetta and Cumming.
An orthopedic surgeon, Naylor trained at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, and he has expertise spanning complex hip and knee reconstruction, orthopedic trauma and sports medicine, including ACL reconstruction.
Vascular Surgery has welcomed Dr. Thomas C. Matthews to its Cumming location.
A board-certified vascular surgeon with extensive experience in complex aortic reconstruction/open aortic surgery, Matthews is a Connolly Castle Top Doc.
He has performed more than 2,000 vascular surgical cases within an academic setting and has been engaged in private practice for the past four years. He has also been involved in providing post-graduate education to medical students, resident physicians and fellows.
Dr. Samuel E. Victoria, Jr. also is joining Northside Vascular Surgery at the practice’s Sandy Springs and East Cobb locations.
Victoria is a vascular surgeon who specializes in limb salvage, pedal access, hemodialysis access, venous disease, and minimally invasive cutting-edge procedures such as TransCarotid Artery Revascularization for carotid disease and the prevention of stroke, Fenestrated Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair and percutaneous deep venous thrombectomy. He is among a few vascular surgeons in the state with the expertise to perform the FEVAR procedure, which offers hope for patients with an aortic aneurysm near the kidney and mesenteric arteries.
His clinical expertise is informed by eight years of research experience, and he is registered in vascular interpretation.
