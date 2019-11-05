MILTON, Ga. — Bestselling author Kyle Mills will visit Milton this weekend to speak about his career, his inspiration to write thrillers as the son of an FBI agent and about taking over a popular book series after the original author passed away.
Mills will speak at the Milton Veterans Breakfast at City Hall at 8 a.m., Nov 9. Later that day, Mills will speak about his new book, “Lethal Agent,” at the Milton Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.
Mills, a Wyoming resident, said one topic he will cover at the events is his unusual road to becoming a bestselling author. Mills was working at a bank in the 1990s when he decided to try his hand at writing.
“I figured it would just be a creative outlet,” he said. “I love to read so I thought, I’ll write a novel. I thought my mom would read it and that would be the end of my writing career.”
Mills grew up as the son of an FBI agent, which solidified his interest the organization, along with the CIA and Special Forces, and served as his inspiration to write thrillers.
“I had all these contacts in the intelligence community, so I thought it would be easy to research,” he said. “I had a million characters in my head, and that’s why I embarked on writing a thriller.”
After publishing several novels and establishing himself as an author, Mills then took over a book series started by another writer.
In 2013, author Vince Flynn passed away from cancer after beginning the popular series of counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp. Later, Mills received a call from Flynn’s family asking if he would be interested in continuing the series.
“When Flynn died, I did hope someone would keep the series going because I like it and there was no real closure to the series or the character,” Mills said.
Taking over a popular, established series was no small task, especially given Flynn’s style differed greatly from his own, Mills said.
“He died young and at the top of his game and top of his popularity,” Mills said. “He had millions of fans who knew the Mitch Rapp series and what they wanted out of it. I wanted to continue it in a way that was as seamless as possible.”
The reception from fans has been positive, he said.
“The books have done great, and the fans have really enjoyed them,” he said. “People are really fired up that their favorite character didn’t die with Vince.”
Released in September, “Lethal Agent” is a continuation of the Mitch Rapp series. In the novel, Rapp and his team of counterterrorism agents work to stop a biochemical threat from an ISIS group who recruits drug cartels to smuggle the bioweapon across the U.S. southern border.
Mills will discuss the book further at the two events in which he is speaking this weekend.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Mill said.
