ALPHARETTA, GA - Many Alpharetta businesses are opening their doors once again under new guidelines and procedures and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to being the most reliable resource in providing the most up-to-date information on which Alpharetta businesses are open and available to serve patrons. The “Show Your Love For Alpharetta” campaign not only offers accurate business opening information but encourages the community to share how they are showing love to Alpharetta.
Residents and visitors can find the directory of Alpharetta attractions, restaurants, retailers, salons and spas that are open on a dedicated webpage titled “Show Your Love For Alpharetta” which is updated daily. The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau encourages patrons to reach out to the individual businesses as operating days and hours may vary.
The Alpharetta CVB is also asking the community to share how they express their love for Alpharetta and supporting its local businesses on social media. Some examples of how patrons convey love to Alpharetta can range from shopping in its lovely shops to dining in or ordering takeout at a restaurant, experiencing awesome attractions, or visiting the city’s award-winning parks and trails. Awesome Alpharetta’s social media channels can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and followers are encouraged to use #ShowAlpharettaLove and tag @awesomealpharetta in their social media posts on how they are showing their love for Alpharetta.
“Our community is giving love to Alpharetta businesses with their support everyday whether through in-person, online or to-go purchases” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Our priority is to help Alpharetta remain strong for our residents, tourism partners and visitors. As we continue practicing social distancing and safely supporting our Alpharetta businesses, the Alpharetta CVB team is dedicated to being the most dependable resource in providing accurate information as our city begins to reopen its doors.”
Awesome Alpharetta attractions and shopping malls that are now open are Avalon, Main Event Entertainment, North Point Mall, Odyssey Escape Game and The Cooler Family Skate Center (opens May 11).
Alpharetta restaurants that are currently open for dine-in service and takeout orders are 2B Whole Gluten-Free Bakery (patio only), AJ’s Home Cooking, Aunty’s Kitchen, Bagel Boys, Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar (patio only), Benihana, Bezoria, Buca di Beppo, BurgerFi (patio only), Cabernet Steakhouse, Café Efendi, California Pizza Kitchen (patio only), Campania Neapolitan Pizzeria, Central City Tavern, Chicken Salad Chick, Chili’s, Chiringa (patio only), Chronic Tacos, Coisas do Brasil, Cru Food & Wine Bar, Currahee Brewing, District III (patio only), Dos Margaritas, E.M. Bop, Express Burger & Grill, Fancy Pantry (patio only), Favors and Flavors Cajun Twist, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou (limited dine-in and patio available), Grouchy’s NY Deli (patio only), Gyro Café, Hacienda Bar & Grill, Holmes Restaurant (patio only), Honey Baked Ham (limited dining room seating), Ipanema Brazilian Steakhouse, Ippolito’s Italian Restaurant (dinner only), Jason’s Deli, Jekyll Brewing at City Center, Jekyll Brewing at Marconi Drive, Jerusalem Bakery, KBBQ On Fire, Kilwin’s Alpharetta, Loyal Q & Brew, Little Lunch Market, Macaroni Grill, Madras Chettinaad (reservations required), Mama’s Pizza, Mambo’s Café (reservations required), Maple Street Biscuit Company, MF Bar (patio only), Moctezuma, NATSU Sushi Bar & Ocean Grill, Never Enough Thyme (patio only), Oshi Poke Bowl & Sushi, Outback Steakhouse, Pepperoni’s Tavern, Persis Biryani Indian Grill, Pita Mediterranean Street Food, Qdoba (patio only), Ramen Bar by Hajime (patio only), Ray’s at Killer Creek, Rio Balsas Taqueria, Salata, Schlotzsky’s (patio only), Taco Mac, Ted’s Montana Grill (patio only), The Nest Café (patio only), The Original Pancake House, The Savory Gourmet (patio only), The Southern Porch (limited dine-in), Truck & Tap, True Food Kitchen (patio only), Vito’s Pizza & Ristorante, Waffle House, Wild Wing Café and Zoes Kitchen.
Alpharetta restaurants that they are currently offering curbside, takeout and delivery options include Andy’s Frozen Custard, Antico, Aomi Japanese, Bite Bistro & Bar, Bocado Burger, Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern, Butcher & Brew, Caffé Antico, Caribbean Fiesta, Ceviche Taqueria, Chick-fil-A, Chin Chin Chinese, Chipolte, Citizen Soul, Coalition Food and Beverage, Colletta, Cook Out, Crave Pie Studio, Crust Pasta & Pizzeria, Da Vinci’s Donuts, Einstein Bros, Extreme Teriyaki, Five Guys, Flavor Juicery, Four Fat Cows, Freshii, Godavari, Gourmania, Great Harvest Bread Company, Hibachi Express, House of Hummus, IHOP, Jin Cuisine, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Jinya Ramen Bar, Joe’s New York Pizzeria, Kakatiya Indian Kitchen, Kale Me Crazy Alpharetta, Kona Grill, La Parrilla, Le Macaron (North Point Mall), Lin’s Chinese Cuisine, Little Tokyo, Live and Limitless Soul Asian Kitchen, Marlow’s Tavern, Mellow Mushroom, Miller’s Ale House, Mercantile Social, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Oak Steakhouse, Papouli’s Mediterranean Café, P.F. Chang’s, Peace, Love & Pizza, Poke Bar, Poke Factory, Pure Taqueria, Rumi’s Kitchen Avalon, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Sally’s Gluten Free Bakery, Salsarita’s, Secreto Southern Kitchen, Scream n’ Nuts, Simon’s Chinese Cuisine, Smokejack BBQ, South Main Kitchen, Southern Baked Pie Company, Superica, Super Pho, Starbucks, Taco Fiesta, Tara Humata Mexican, Thai Squared, Thai Thai, The Cheesecake Factory, The Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill, The Velvet Note Restaurant, Three Dollar Café, Tiff’s Treats, Tropical Smoothie Café, Tuscany Café & Bistro, Valor Coffee, Village Tavern, Vitality Bowls, Wendy’s, Wildflour and Zaxby’s.
Shops that are currently open in Alpharetta include: 5.11 Tactical, Alpharetta Outfitters, American Backyard, American Signature Furniture, Anna Bella Fine Lingerie (by appointment only), Ashley Furniture, Atlanta Saddery (curbside pickup only), Barnes & Noble (curbside and online orders), Best Buy (curbside and online orders) Big Peach Running Co. (limited customers and mask required), Beau Vinci’s Violins, Bekel Home + Design, Buy Buy Baby, Chic Evolution in Art (by appointment only), Chico’s (curbside and online orders), Clothes Horse Men’s Apparel, Comeback Vinyl (open curbside pickup and delivery only), Couture Consigner, Cutters Cigars & Spirits, Designer Consigner, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dover Saddlery (curbside only), Dress Up, DSW, elleB Gifts, Exquisite Living (by appointment only), Ethan Allen, Fab’rik, Fermented (open for curbside), Florist at Windward, Haverty’s, Hemline, Hobby Lobby, Honey & Hazel (online orders and local delivery), India Plaza, Iroff & Sons, Jo-Ann Fabrics & Crafts, Kid to Kid, Kirklands, La-Z-Boy, Learning Express (curbside only), Leather Creations, Macy’s, Macy’s Furniture Gallery, Magnolia Moon, Michael’s, Mountain High Outfitters, New Balance, Party City, Pedego, Painting with a Twist (open for take home painting kit purchase and pickup only), Perched (online orders and curbside pickup), Queen of Hearts, Relax The Back, Sabri Guven, Shane Co (curbside only), Snooty Fox (by appt only), Society Boutique, Solomon Brothers Jewelry, Southern Local, Spirited Boutique, Spices Hut, Stein Mart, Talbots (curbside only), The Ballog (by appointment or online), The Pink Valise Boutique (Open May 8-9 and online available), The Porch on South Main, The Red Hound (limited in store browsing to 3 customers, online with curbside pickup), Treasures Formals & Bridal (by appointment only), ULTA, Urban Hardware, Versona, Vino 100, Von Maur and Wow Floral Design Studio.
Salons and Spas located in Alpharetta that are currently open include: Alpharetta Beauty Shop, Aria Salon, Boardroom, Bob Steele Salon (by appointment only), Borrelli’s Salon, From Hair On Salon, Parisian Nail Salon, The District (by appointment only), The Woodhouse Day Spa and Van Michael Salon.
All Alpharetta hotels are centrally located and convenient to shopping, dining, and fun outdoor activities. Alpharetta’s 28 modern and upscale hotels are here to give visitors peace of mind. Alpharetta’s hotels are committed to enforcing rules around social distancing and cleanliness, so guests have a safe environment and a vibrant experience when traveling to the city. Residents and visitors can book an Alpharetta hotel directly at https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/stay/.
The statuses of the listed businesses in this release were as of May 8, 2020. Please reference the online list at https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/show-your-love-for-alpharetta/ for the most up-to-date information.
Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau
The Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau serves as the official destination marketing organization for the city of Alpharetta, Ga. With so much to do, why not stay the weekend? Book a hotel stay at one of the Alpharetta’s 28 modern and upscale hotels directly at www.awesomealpharetta.com. Recently named “One of the South’s Friendliest Cities” by Southern Living Magazine and “One of the Best Places to Visit in Georgia” by Vacationidea.com, Alpharetta is conveniently located just 22 miles north of Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.