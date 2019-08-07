JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and the city of Johns Creek are seeking volunteers to help clean up the city’s namesake, Johns Creek.
Homeowners along the creek are encouraged to venture into their backyards to help with the project. Debris and litter collected may be brought to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve to properly dispose of the waste.
Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers can join Autrey Mill and Fulton County Water Resources at the Old Alabama Road overpass over Johns Creek.
Attendees will help, survey for fish, gather litter and learn the process for Adopt-A-Stream Bacterial Monitoring.
Afterward, the Fulton County Department of Public Works will take participants on a tour of the Tom Lowe Atlanta Fulton Water Treatment Facility. The tour is restricted to the first 20 participants and requires a minimum of 10. Tour participants must be over the age of 7 and wear closed-toe shoes.
There will breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at Autrey Mill. For more information, visit autreymill.org or call 678-366-3511.
