JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center is looking for volunteer docents for the 2019-2020 season.
Docent will learn about local Johns Creek history with a special focus on agrarian life from the mid-1800s, represented by the historic village and artifacts the heritage collection.
Docents will engage with museum visitors, fielding their questions and sharing knowledge to enrich the guest experience. Training is carried out through a series of lectures, suggested readings and walking tours.
Autrey Mill will hold an informational seminar for prospective volunteers Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. Autrey Mill’s Heritage Curator will introduce volunteers to the center’s preservation efforts, collection highlights and the heritage village.
Current docents will be on hand to share their experiences. All adults with enthusiasm for Autrey Mill and who love learning about history are welcome to apply to become a docent.
For more information, contact Heritage Coordinator Lauren Ackermann at lauren.ackermann@autreymill.org.
