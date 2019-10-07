JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center’s Scout Day, an opportunity for young scouts to earn badges, is set for Saturday, Nov. 16.
For 12 consecutive years, Autrey Mill has set aside a day for area Cub Scouts and elementary age Girls Scouts, and it has consistently become the highest attended event at the preserve.
On Nov. 16, approximately 400 scouts, plus parents and volunteers, will cover the grounds at Autrey Mill, earning badges and awards with stations that explore plants, hiking and more.
Spearheaded by members of the all-volunteer board of directors, this event provides an outreach to the scouting community that has been enjoyed for more than a decade.
This year, Autrey Mill is adding many of the newest Outdoor and Eco Daisy, Brownie, and Junior Girl Scout themes for an almost entirely new set of offerings for girls.
The event is supported by many local volunteer groups, including the Johns Creek Citizens Auxiliary Police, National Charity League, Young Men’s Service League, and many Scout BSA troops in the area.
Visit autreymill.org to discover more about the nature preserve.
For questions about the event, call 678-366-3511 or email info@autreymill.org.
