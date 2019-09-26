JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Autrey Nature Preserve and Heritage Center drew more than 400 visitors Sept. 14 for the Family Farm Festival, a new event to connect residents with the land’s history.
“This has been amazing day,” Autrey Mill Board President Pam Sutton said. “We used to do a Heritage Festival, but the idea for this was to bring the generations together.”
Teaming up with the Johns Creek Historical Society, Autrey Mill invited 50 descendants of families who lived in the area in the 1800s and 1900s. The day began with a descendants’ breakfast at the Summerour House.
“It was just for them to meet each other and reminisce and see some of the work we’re doing,” Historical Society President Joan Compton said. “We wanted the descendants to feel special.”
The free festival included educational activities such as storytelling, heritage crafts, outdoor cooking demonstrations and old-fashioned games. All of the buildings in Heritage Village were open for tours, and Autrey Mill’s collection of farm animals — including goats, chickens, ducks and rabbits — were out for visitors to interact with.
All of the activities gave visitors an opportunity to learn about life on the kinds of farms that made up Johns Creek in the 1800s and early 1900s.
“As always, we’ve had so many people say ‘we’ve never been here before,’” Sutton said. “It’s events like this that get the word out.”
Sutton thanked the teens from Boy Scouts, Young Men’s Service League, National Charity League and Northview High School Beta League who volunteered at the event. She also said the festival wouldn’t have been possible without sponsorship from the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The JCCVB saw this event as an opportunity to partner with one of the city’s top attractions, Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, to develop a new tourism product that would highlight the rich history of our city,” CVB Executive Director Shelby Marzen said. “The hotels in Johns Creek have all jumped in to help make sure the family members visiting from out of town can find a great place to stay right here in Johns Creek.”
For more information about Autrey Mill, visit autreymill.org or email info@autreymill.org. For more information about the Johns Creek Historical Society, visit johnscreekhistory.org or email info@johnscreekhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.