JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Disappointed shoppers in the market for gifts at this year’s Johns Creek Arts Festival were disappointed when the annual event was canceled.

But, the Artful Elf has stepped in to save the holidays.

Patrons who wait for the popular fall event to browse the many unique art finds and products will have the opportunity to see the creative artists and vendors in a new, state-of-the-art virtual setting — on their computers in the comfort and safety of their own home. The festival can be accessed through ArtfulElf.com.

The Artful Elf sale will take place Nov. 21-Dec. 24.

The Artful Elf has assembled a line-up of talented artists and crafters, featuring jewelers, painters, mixed media artisans, woodworkers, glass designers, folk artists, photographers, metalsmiths and more. Shoppers can even find fun food items and edible treats from members of Georgia Grown. Vendors have been working to create one-of-a-kind goodies to make the holiday season magical for all, and they urge their customers to get their Christmas lists ready now.

Artists and local businesses, who need the continued support from buyers to survive during this health crisis, welcome the chance to share their goods with home-bound customers.

For more information, visit ArtfulElf.com or SplashFestivals.com.