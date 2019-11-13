JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek residents can get a detailed look at how the city’s fire department operates when the agency launches its next Citizens Fire Academy, Feb. 5, 2020.
During the course, participants will learn about JCFD operations, fire tactics and strategies, and aspects of fire prevention and investigation techniques.
The academy meets for nine classes: Feb. 5, 19, 26; March 2, 12, 23, 26; April 13 and 26. The classes include instruction (equipment, fire prevention); demonstrations (CPR, investigation techniques); and practical exercises (fire ground training, emergency medical exercises).
The classes are held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the Saturday morning classes are held from 9 a.m. to noon. Most classes will be held at Station 62, 10925 Rogers Circle unless otherwise stated.
If interested, please submit an online application, which can be found at johnscreega.gov, or pick one up at JCFD Headquarters, 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.