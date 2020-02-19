ROSWELL, Ga. — Local residents will get a chance to enjoy a family-style dinner with live music, all for a good cause.
On Thursday, March 12, Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness, will hold its Meals with Meaning dinner starting at 6 p.m. at Roswell Historic Cottage, 972 Alpharetta St. All proceeds will go toward supporting the nonprofit’s mission and will include a testimony from a recently graduated family.
“Meals with Meaning started with a board member’s vision of holding a family style dinner in her home for her friends,” said Executive Director Andrea Brantley. “Rather than spending money going out to dinner, her friends would enjoy her home-cooked meal and for their appreciation would donate to her favorite charity Family Promise NFD. We decided shortly after that we could make Meals with Meaning a larger event along the same lines and serve a family-style meal to a larger audience.”
Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb provides temporary assistance and case management for about 35 homeless people, or 10 homeless families, annually through a rotational shelter program. Their average length of stay is about 90 days or until stabilization.
Each day, however, the nonprofit responds to about 50 calls and emails and provides referrals, resources and case management to those in need.
While homelessness seems out of character with the perception of areas like Roswell and Alpharetta, it exists, Brantley said.
Meals with Meaning can help bring more attention to the issue, she added.
“We will have the opportunity to educate our audience on the invisible neighbors in our community and how they can help,” Brantley said.
Last year’s event, the nonprofit’s first, featured keynote speaker Renee Montgomery from Atlanta Dream as well as a single dad and son who spoke about their history with homelessness. The event has since become Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb’s annual fundraiser.
This year, Meals with Meaning will start with light appetizers and cocktails along with live music from Captain and the Kid, followed by a family-style dinner with beer and wine. Organizers will show a video from the past year during the festivities along with testimony from a graduated family.
Tickets for Meals with Meaning start at $75. Sponsorship packages are available.
For more information, to purchase tickets and to get involved, visit familypromisenfd.org.
