JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The City of Johns Creek’s main autumn event, the Fall Family Festival, is combining with Community Safety Day this year.
The free event is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newtown Park. The festival will feature music, games, costume contests, crafts, inflatables, food and demonstrations from fire, K-9 and SWAT teams.
For kids 12 and under there will be a costume contest held at 12:30 p.m. under the large city tent. Awards will be given for the spookiest, best princess, best superhero and most creative costumes.
The city asks families to bring Halloween bags so their little ghouls and goblins can trick-or-treat their way through all the activities and games.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The Mercedes Benz Food Truck, Sugar Rush and Kona Ice will be on site with sweet and savory treats.
Admission and all games and activities are free. For more information, call 678-512-3200.
