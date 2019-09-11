American Legion Forsyth

Cumming Post 307 was honored to sponsor 21 high school seniors from Forsyth County at the Georgia American Legion Boys State, held in late May at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville. The week-long event featured programs in civics and participatory government activities. Boys State was started in 1937 by the American Legion as an answer to the German Nazi Socialist summer Camp programs. Only student leaders in Forsyth and other counties across Georgia are selected to attend Boys State where they learn about the functioning of a free republic and Americanism. 

