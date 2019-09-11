Cumming Post 307 was honored to sponsor 21 high school seniors from Forsyth County at the Georgia American Legion Boys State, held in late May at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville. The week-long event featured programs in civics and participatory government activities. Boys State was started in 1937 by the American Legion as an answer to the German Nazi Socialist summer Camp programs. Only student leaders in Forsyth and other counties across Georgia are selected to attend Boys State where they learn about the functioning of a free republic and Americanism.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Week 3 football recap (Sept. 6)
- Seminary: A Light Before the Sun
- Hornets use turnovers, rushing attack to power lopsided win for Mayor’s Cup
- Milton man seeks to form local symphony orchestra
- Scammer threatens woman after she denies payment
- Milton invokes eminent domain to advance roundabout project
- Milton comeback falls short in Corky Kell bout with Buford
- The Majority
- Alpharetta mines accounts to fund Greenway shortfall
- Benjamin Alonso Castro Herrera
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.