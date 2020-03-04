ROSWELL, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Alpharetta recently presented North Fulton Community Charities a $15,000 check. 

The $15,000 donation will help NFCC expand its services dedicated to helping build self-sufficiency and prevent homelessness and hunger by providing emergency assistance and enrichment programs. 

Alpha Rotary donation

John Hipes, Ted Schwartz and Steve Beecham with Rotary Club of Alpharetta presented NFCC Executive Director Holly York with a $15,000 donation.

The Rotary Club of Alpharetta has been a long-time supporter of NFCC. The club regularly volunteers to pick up food for the food pantry from a local market in addition to supporting the Back to School and Holiday programs. 

Alpharetta Rotarians John Hipes of Hipes & Belle Isle Law Group and Ted Schwartz of Joel & Granot Commercial Real Estate both currently serve on the NFCC Board of Directors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.