ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alan Dudley, a 1971 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point has been elected Commander of Alpharetta American Legion Post 201.

Dudley who lived in Alpharetta for three decades, and where his six daughters were raised, recently moved from North Fulton to the Cumming area.

Following his military career, Dudley worked in various sales management positions within the health care industry with companies engaged in diagnostic imaging, surgical instruments and alternated site care. He also led a physician practice mergers and acquisition as well as an onsite manager for cancer consulting services.

In addition, Dudley was owner of a start-up company during the “dot-com” era which he sold to Matria Healthcare. During the last 10 years he has been involved in project management and business analyst work for a privately held insurance underwriting team.

During his five years in the Army, Dudley served as an artillery officer with the 101st Airborne Division, the First Battalion Rangers 75th Infantry Regiment and the 24th Infantry Division.

As leader of the 800 member American Legion Post on Wills Road Dudley says there are many challenges. His primary focus will be preparing the organization to better serve the needs of today’s veterans and those who will leave military service in the future.