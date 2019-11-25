Forsyth County, Ga. — Forsyth County Senior Services is asking the community to participate in this year’s Holiday Gift Angels and Home-Delivered Meals Holiday Gift Certificate Programs.
“What may be a small gesture of kindness to you means the world to someone who is home alone during Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Ruthie Brew, director of the Forsyth County Senior Services said.
The two initiatives will help bring cheer to senior citizens in Forsyth County throughout the holiday season.
“We are asking the community to help make the holidays bright for older adults in need” Brew said. “Donations for both meals and gifts are greatly appreciated. We love our older adults and want them to never feel forgotten.”
The Holiday Gift Angels Program is where participants stop by any of the three Forsyth County Senior Services locations and choose a gift tag with a suggested item for a local senior. After acquiring the item, bring the unwrapped gift in a gift bag with the gift tag attached to any of the senior services locations during business hours by Dec. 2.
Another way to brighten the holidays for seniors it to participate in the
Home-Delivered Meals Holiday Gift Certificate Program. Through this initiative, volunteers give the gift of a nutritious meal, friendly visit and safety check to a local homebound senior. Meals purchased with a holiday gift certificate through Forsyth County Senior Services will be delivered through the Meals on Wheels program.
Those interested in purchasing a holiday gift certificate may choose to provide meals for a day, week, month or year. The cost for a meal certificate is $4 for one day, $20 for one week, $85 for one month and $1,000 for an entire year.
Checks should be made payable to Forsyth County Senior Services, Holiday Gift Certificate Program and may be mailed or delivered to Forsyth County Senior Services, 7305 Lanier Drive, Cumming, Ga. 30041.
All meals delivered from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day will include a special certificate from the meal provider with a holiday message for the recipient.
Senior Services has set a goal of delivering 4,000 meals to local seniors this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.