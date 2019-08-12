SUWANEE, Ga. — The Art of Problem Solving will offer after-school and weekend courses in advanced math and language arts for grades 2 to 12 beginning this fall.
AoPS Academy Johns Creek opened in July and will kick off its academic year classes later this month. This is the school’s first location in Georgia.
“AoPS Academy provides a rigorous and supportive learning environment for today’s brightest minds and helps prepare them for the multi-faceted challenges of tomorrow,” AoPS Academy Johns Creek Director Vincent Gil said. “Our students frequently compete in national and international academic competitions and go on to enroll at some of the nation’s most prestigious universities such as MIT and Harvard.”
Course offerings will include elementary mathematics and language arts, as well as Pre-Algebra, Algebra, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and Advanced Language Arts seminars.
Art of Problem Solving began as a math education center for high-performing students in 1993. Today, the school operates campuses in eight states. AoPS offers online, in-person and blended learning programs.
AoPS Academy Johns Creek is at 5050 Research Court, Suite 650, in Suwanee. For more information, visit artofproblemsolving.com.
