JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Six Johns Creek City Council candidates have advanced to a Dec. 3 runoff elections, and the Secretary of State Ambassadors will hold a second debate to highlight the remaining candidates.
The debate will be held at Sankranti Restaurant, 2000 Ray Moss Connector, on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The candidates include: Dilip Tunki and Brian Weaver who are running for the open Post 2 seat vacated by Jay Lin; Marybeth Cooper and incumbent Chris Coughlin contending for the Post 4 seat and Erin Elwood and Issure Yang who are vying for the Post 6 seat vacated by Steve Broadbent.
The Secretary of State Ambassadors are part of Student Leadership Johns Creek, a competitive program that encompasses all four high schools in Johns Creek — Centennial, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview. Currently there are 100 students participating in this two-year program.
The Secretary of State Ambassadors consist of nine of those students who work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to facilitate events to educate and encourage our citizens to become more involved in local politics.
“Hosting a candidate debate has become second-nature to this group after hosting multiple city council and state representative debates over the past two years,” Executive Director Irene Sanders said.
For more information, please contact Sanders at sanders@leadershipjohnscreek.com, 404-406-0480 or visit studentleadershipjohnscreek.com.
