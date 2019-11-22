JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — All three City Council seats up for election this year are headed to a runoff, and early voting will start soon.
The candidates for Post 2 are Dilip Tunki and Brian Weaver. The candidates for Post 4 are Marybeth Cooper and incumbent Councilman Chris Coughlin. The candidates for Post 6 are Erin Elwood and Issure Yang.
In Johns Creek, all City Council seats are at large.
Early voting for the runoff elections will take place Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations.
- Park Place at Newtown Park, 3125 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek
- East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell
- Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street in Roswell
Election Day is Dec. 3. Voters can check their registration status and Election Day precinct at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.