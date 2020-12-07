ROSWELL, Ga. — It’s rare for a city council to spend more than a few seconds agreeing on what happened at their last meeting.
It took the Roswell City Council nearly 20 minutes.
The debate was a prelude to a marathon session Nov. 30 in which council members freed up millions of dollars in spending from the current budget.
In all, the council passed close to two dozen items sought for immediate funding. The process is part of the city’s efforts to track revenues and spending throughout the year and make adjustments when allowed. The latest initiatives signal the council is loosening its grip on spending it has already allocated in the budget.
Council members spent the first part of the meeting debating how to record an incident that occurred Nov. 9 when Councilman Mike Palermo was frozen out of a vote because he had lost his connection to the Zoom meeting. That vote occurred following tense debate over whether the city should approve a one-time payout to employees totaling about $1.2 million. The bonus package, which passed 4-1, was in lieu of salary adjustments the city had shelved earlier as a cost-saving measure.
The official minutes of that meeting recorded that Palermo had been “removed” from the vote. But, accounts differed on what actually happened during the vote. Video from the meeting shows Mayor Lori Henry called Palermo out of order during the debate, then muted his mic. Palermo then left his station, laptop in hand, to go to the mayor’s office personally, and he lost his connection to the meeting. Palermo later appears entering the doorway in the mayor’s Zoom frame, but his entrance occurred after Henry had called for the vote.
Discussion over how the incident would be reflected in the official minutes of the meeting wore on some nerves.
“We’re 15 minutes into this discussion now,” Councilman Matt Judy said. “There’s a video that shows exactly what happened…so, let’s figure this out, and get on with the work of the people rather than talk semantics here.”
In the end, the council agreed that Palermo had lost his feed to the online meeting and did not participate in the Nov. 9 vote.
For most of the remainder of the Nov. 30 meeting, council members parsed a series of departmental requests for funding. Still up in the air are a series of other budget amendments that will have to wait until the City Council holds an in-depth workshop on the budget outlook in January.
“This has been a highly difficult year for budgeting as we all know,” said Councilman Matthew Tyser, the council’s liaison to finance. “It’s also been a very difficult year to forecast where we are and where we might be.”
Tyser said the council will conduct an in-depth financial strategy in early January to forge a path to completing the fiscal year in sound condition. Roswell’s fiscal year ends June 30.
Already, the city’s austerity measures have reduced anticipated operating expenses by more than $1 million and capital expenses by about the same amount.
In light of these current figures, Tyser called upon department heads to request only critical needs until the city has a clearer picture of the economy sometime in January. Overall, departments sought over $420,000. Capital requests came it at just over $1 million.
The council approved close to $2 million in spending within so-called enterprise funds, such as water and sewer, solid waste and stormwater.
Some of the other major items approved for immediate funding include:
- $464,000 for planned maintenance for some 70 buildings
- $254,000 for citywide road resurfacing and reconstruction
- $88,000 for Parks and Recreation maintenance.
