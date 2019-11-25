MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved final plats for two large-lot subdivisions along Bethany Road and Sweetapple Road at its Nov. 18 meeting.
Mayor Joe Lockwood and some council members heralded the developer for the Bethany Preserve, which includes seven lots on 22 acres.
The subdivision is located at 13755 Bethany Road between Bethany Way and Providence Road.
Lot sizes range from approximately 1.6 acres to 9 acres on the site which will be accessible along a private road, Hammock Lane. Homes on the eastern portion of the property include state and local stream buffers near Providence Lake. The two most southeasterly properties include land within the 100-year floodplain.
Stormwater will be managed on an individual lot basis with smaller ponds on each lot.
Developer for the property, Capstone Building Group, says the custom homes will include natural stone and brick exteriors, wood pillars, outdoor living spaces and four-board equestrian fencing.
Another development with large residential lots was approved at the meeting for the southwest corner of the city.
The Conservancy at Sweetapple, located at 13100 Sweetapple Road, calls for four homes on 14.2 acres.
The land is a holdover from a highly contentious proposal for a 50-lot Conservation Subdivision Ordinance rezoning in 2016.
After a lengthy and confusing City Council meeting that went well beyond midnight, city officials voted 4-2 to approve the rezoning. However, Mayor Joe Lockwood vetoed the decision, citing procedural issues during the meeting.
Following Lockwood’s veto, the council heard the proposal again and flipped its vote 4-2 to deny the rezoning.
That decision was still fresh on the minds of at least two council members.
Laura Bentley, who was not on the council at the time of the rezoning vote, applauded the decision to ultimate deny the 50-home subdivision.
“We have now the benefit of all the buildout of [the Ebenezer Road site], and I believe by my count, it’s 17 fewer residential units than the 50 that were proposed with the rezoning,” Bentley said. “So, I have just been paying attention special attention to that and it’s great to see this council, I wasn’t on it then, did make the right decision there.”
Following the meeting, Councilman Matt Kunz gave his take during one of his regular City Council recap videos posted to his YouTube channel.
Kunz argued using CSOs as an alternative to 1-acre lot minimums was written into the city’s 2030 comprehensive plan, which he supported as a “creative” way of preserving contiguous greenspace without using taxes to buy and conserve land.
“Some people can spike the football on Ebenezer, they can go right ahead, I still believe what I believe,” Kunz said in the video. “And I think the contiguous greenspace we have can still be done, we just have to be creative in that, and we still have to look for other avenues to do it.”
The city’s final plat approval process dictates that minor plats meeting the city’s codes will be placed on the consent agenda provided they are four lots or fewer. The Conservancy at Sweetapple was placed on the consent agenda while Bethany Preserve was marked as a new business item on the agenda because it included seven lots.
