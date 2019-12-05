JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek resident Jeanne “Jeno” Marvel was recognized by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association as the recipient of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year for the state.
Marvel is a longtime coach and has served on the board of the Ocee Park Athletic Association for eight years. She helped establish the North Metro Select League, a select program implemented to offer competitive baseball to advanced-skill players from the recreational program.
She also played an instrumental role in introducing and implementing travel baseball at Ocee which offers the highest level of competitive baseball for boys and girls in the Johns Creek community.
“Coach Jeno has had a lasting and positive effect on the City of Johns Creek Recreation and Parks Division as well as all those associated with Ocee Park Baseball,” Johns Creek Recreation Manager Kirk Franz said. “If you were to ask Coach Jeno what she’s most proud of looking back at the years at Ocee, she would likely tell you that it’s the kids.”
