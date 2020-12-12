JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek City Council moved to be re-certified as a City of Ethics under the Georgia Municipal Association program on Dec. 7.
The action comes less than a month after a scathing rebuke from City Councilwoman Erin Elwood about transparency at a Nov. 12 town hall session at City Hall.
During discussion involving disbursement of $3 million in CARES Act funding to local businesses, Elwood said that between the time the topic was first discussed in mid-October and the time the issue resurfaced Nov. 2, council members contacted each other behind the scenes to form a consensus outside of public view. The back-door politicking, she said, changed the course of the general consensus reached at the earlier meeting.
Elwood, in collaboration with Councilwoman Stephanie Endres, had initially proposed that the money be disbursed in two tiers. Those businesses hit hardest by government mandates during the pandemic — those forced to shutter or take substantial measures to survive — would occupy the top tier and receive a larger share.
That proposal ultimately failed in favor of a flat rate disbursement to all qualifying businesses.
Elwood said she was shocked at the campaigning that went on behind the scenes, and she called for an end to the practice.
“You know where we don’t vote?” Elwood said. “We don’t vote on the telephone between meetings is where we don’t vote.”
Pushed for more specifics, Elwood continued.
“I have privately encouraged this council to stop getting on the phone before meetings and coming to a consensus before a vote to know exactly who’s going to vote, how they’re going to motion,” she said. “I have had our legal counsel – I encourage all of you to speak to him – to stop this. I have asked you privately to stop this, and now I’m publicly asking you to stop this.”
She said she, herself, received a phone call 15 minutes before the Nov. 2 meeting asking whether she would flip her position on the disbursement method.
Endres joined with Elwood, calling for an end to behind-the-scenes politicking.
“The conversations behind the scenes, they happen all the time,” Endres said, adding that the CARES aid to businesses dragged longer than necessary because of the politicking. She said city staff had been setting up a website based on the early direction of the council, then had to alter course two weeks later when the direction changed.
Councilman John Bradberry told Elwood that the both of them had had conversations about the matter.
“We were going back and forth to see ‘what are your thoughts? what are my thoughts?” Bradberry said.
He also said he understands Elwood and Endres put in a lot of work to draft their proposal, but others on the council worked hard to find an equitable plan, too.
“This is the biggest example of trying to find the cloud in the silver lining that I’ve ever seen,” Bradberry said.
Councilman Lenny Zaprowski pointed out that both Elwood and Endres were working behind the scenes to develop the tier proposal that was first introduced. He said each of the seven members of the City Council is entitled to a vote, and no official vote was taken on the early plan.
The GMA City of Ethics program is not an approval of past or present conduct by the city or any city official. It is designed to raise awareness about ethical issues at the local level and provide a local forum for the airing and resolution of legitimate concerns.
Johns Creek became a City of Ethics in 2016, but the program requires reapplication every four years.
To receive re-certification, the city must adopt five principles designed to guide elected officials. They include: to serve others, not ourselves; use resources with efficiency and economy; treat all people fairly; use the power of our position for the well-being of constituents; and create an environment of honesty, openness and integrity.
