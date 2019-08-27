MILTON, Ga. — While several candidates qualified to run for seats on the Milton City Council last week, only one race could be contested after two contenders withdrew from the November general election. Qualifying took place from Aug. 20-22.
Incumbents Carol Cookerly and Rick Mohrig will run unopposed and retain their seats, while the District 2/Post 2 race will be contested by two newcomers, Judy Burds and Paul Moore.
The District 2/Post 2 seat saw a shakeup in candidates on the final day of qualifying. Mark Amick announced his bid for the seat in July but withdrew from the race prior to the 4:30 p.m. qualifying deadline on Aug. 22. The same day, Planning Commission chairman Paul Moore threw his hat into the ring. Moore will take on Judy Burds, a regular attendee at the city’s public meetings.
The seat is currently held by Matt Kunz, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
After the qualifying period ended, it appeared as if the District 1/Post 2 seat would be contested between incumbent Carol Cookerly and George Borek. However, Borek withdrew from the race on Aug. 23.
Carol Cookerly joined the council this January to finish the term of Burt Hewitt, who resigned from the post last year. Though three candidates qualified for the November 2018 election, Cookerly’s opponents bowed out of the race.
For the third straight election, Rick Mohrig will face no opposition to retain his seat.
Mohrig was one of the first council members just after incorporation, but he lost a tight election to Alan Tart in 2007. He rejoined the council in 2013, running uncontested to fill the seat of Lance Large who resigned from the District 3/Post 2 seat. Mohrig also ran unopposed in the 2015 general election.
Milton voters have seen a string of mostly uncontested races in recent elections. In 2015, Mohrig, Matt Kunz and Burt Hewitt all ran unopposed. Residents had some options in 2017 with Mayor Joe Lockwood running against Laura Rencher, and Laura Bentley ousting incumbent Bill Lusk on council, but Peyton Jamison and Joe Longoria ran unopposed for their seats.
The general election is Nov. 5.
