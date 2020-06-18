JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown, the Johns Creek City Council heard a slew of zoning and development matters at its June 15 meeting.
Because virtual meetings have made public hearings challenging, some of these proposals had been on hold for months.
The biggest item on the agenda was redevelopment of the Medlock Bridge Shopping Center, which the council approved in a 6-1 vote.
The site sits in front of the Medlock Bridge subdivision and across the street from St Ives. The owners proposed building an additional 20,600 square feet of office space and 21,800 square feet of commercial space.
The plans also call for aesthetic updates to the existing shops and restaurants, new green space, and a more village center feel.
“This is truly a redevelopment and a transformation of the existing site,” said Melody Glouton, the attorney representing the applicant. “Medlock Partners has invested a significant amount of resources into the revitalization of this proposed site.”
Traditional malls and big box-anchored shopping centers have been struggling across the country. In their place, mixed-use villages that bring shopping, dining, office space and sometimes residences together in a walkable area are a growing trend, with developments like Avalon, Halcyon and Alpharetta City Center becoming hot destinations in North Atlanta.
Johns Creek’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan identified redevelopment of shopping centers with high vacancy rates as a key objective. The developers say their plan aligns with that vision.
One resident spoke in favor of the application: Tim Jennette, a Johns Creek business leader and former Planning Commission member.
“It looked really, really cool 30 years ago, but times have changed,” Jennette said. “This application and the proposed renovations to it will bring the center into the architectural trends of today. It will turn it into a center where you want to get out of your car and walk around.”
Another resident, Tom Corrigan, spoke in opposition to the proposal, asking the council to place additional restrictions on the developer to mitigate stormwater runoff. This is the first major project to be subject to Johns Creek’s new stormwater regulations.
The council spent the better part of an hour asking questions of the development’s engineer and city staff on what stormwater infrastructure would be put in place and how its effectiveness would be measured.
“If it stands as it is now, the detention pond will not be improved,” Councilman John Bradberry said. “The first 1 inch of rain will not be filtered into the ground. To me this is a giant leap forward.”
Ultimately, the majority of the council supported the proposal, with Councilwoman Stephanie Endres opposed. Endres cited a lack of trust that the stormwater requirements would be followed through.
The council was set to hear another shopping center revitalization proposal, for 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road, but it granted the applicant’s request to withdraw.
In Johns Creek, it his harder for a developer to reapply if their application has been rejected rather than withdrawn. Historically, the City Council has rarely allowed withdrawals after a proposal has been before the Planning Commission, as was the case with the Abbotts Bridge property.
However, because of the circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the council was inclined to be more lenient, with the exception of Councilman Lenny Zaprowski who voted against withdrawal.
“I do believe the situation with COVID has dramatically changed tenants, rent payments, and capital outlays, so I am going to support this one,” Endres said.
The council also approved a proposal to build a 1,500-square-foot Regions Bank in the parking lot of the Target on State Bridge Road, amended the city’s zoning ordinance to create a definition for breweries, and revised the Comprehensive Plan to widen the area of the Town Center Master Plan.
The 2018 Comprehensive Plan identified Technology Park as the site for a future town center. As the city begins to create a master plan for making the town center a reality, it has expanded the area under study to include the block north of Technology Park between East Johns Creek Crossing and McGinnis Ferry Road and the plot east of Johns Creek Parkway, currently home to State Farm offices.
Some council members expressed concern that widening the footprint of the study would be seen as an inventation for higher density and more residential units. However, the decision ultimately passed unanimously.
