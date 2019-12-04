JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — In the Dec. 3 runoff, Councilman Chris Coughlin held onto his seat, while newcomers Brian Weaver and Erin Elwood won open races.
For Post 2, the seat that will be vacated by Councilman Jay Lin at the end of the year, retired Police Major Brian Weaver received 57.2 percent of votes, according to the uncertified results. His opponent, Dilip Tunki received 42.8 percent.
Coughlin, the only incumbent in the race, came just shy of an all-out victory Nov. 5, but won reelection to Post 4 solidly in the runoff. He secured 64.6 percent of the vote, while Marybeth Cooper, former president of the Johns Creek Community Association, took 35.4 percent.
For Post 6, the seat being vacated by Councilman Steve Broadbent, attorney Erin Elwood was the winner, with 55.1 percent of the final tally. The other runoff candidate, small business owner Issure Yang, finished with 44.9 percent.
In Johns Creek, all City Council seats are at large. The new council members term will begin in January 2020.
