ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta has revived talk of creating its own revenue stream from a municipal sales tax.
The topic came up Dec. 7 when Mayor Jim Gilvin announced that prospects for a second countywide transportation sales tax appear grim. Piling on to the anticipated austerity ahead was a report from Finance Director Tom Harris, who said indications are the city could lose about $1 million in property tax revenue in the coming year.
The current TSPLOST, a .75 percent tax on retail sales in all Fulton County cities outside Atlanta, was passed in 2016 through special legislation by the Georgia General Assembly. Over the past four years, the tax has funded tens of millions of dollars in local road construction and upgrades in the city. The five-year tax ends in March 2022.
Gilvin said he met with officials from Fulton County and the 13 other cities Dec. 4, and he found a lack of enthusiasm for extending the tax for another five-year term.
“I think it’s safe to say that it doesn’t look clear that there will be a will to participate in another vote in 2021,” Gilvin said.
City Administrator Bob Regus said the earliest a referendum could be held on extending the TSPLOST would be Nov. 2, 2021, but it would hinge on a number of factors. The biggest hurdle now would be to get enough cities on board. By law, it would take a roster of cities representing 85 percent of the county population outside of Atlanta.
“It doesn’t appear that there’s the will of the consensus of the mayors to go forward right now for the ballot in November of 2021,” Regus said. “A lot of work would need to take place between now and then.”
Even if enough cities agreed to extend the tax, each would have to approve its own list of projects and have it approved by the county before August.
The discussion prompted City Councilman Ben Burnett to suggest that Alpharetta could reap the same — possibly more — revenue by imposing its own .75 percent sales tax when the current TSPLOST expires. Local shoppers would be paying the same tax, but all the money would stay in Alpharetta, Burnett said.
Right now, Alpharetta is splitting the transportation sales taxes collected in its city with other cities, some with far fewer retail establishments. Alpharetta receives 11 percent of the transportation sales tax collected in the 14 cities outside Atlanta.
“I would rather not split it with 14 other cities,” Burnett said. “I would rather get Alpharetta to a place where the sales tax is capped. I don’t care what they do with TSPLOST.”
In his report to the City Council, Finance Director Harris said revenues for this year have come in better than anticipated, particularly in sales taxes.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the local option sales tax, honestly,” he said. “I keep thinking there’s going to be headwinds somewhere down the road. It’s amazing we’re receiving 85 percent of pre-COVID numbers. That’s pretty high when you think about what’s going on.”
On the other hand, Harris said the city could face some challenges in next year’s budget, because, with business closings and commercial values declining, property tax revenue could take a hit.
“Early projections are that commercial could more than wipe out any residential increase and possibly hit our property taxes by maybe a million [dollars],” Harris said.
That’s about 3 percent of this year’s $32 million the city expects to receive in property taxes.
Not only that, Alpharetta is already in arears to its own practice of committing around $5 million a year in carryover money from the prior year’s budget to fund capital maintenance projects, like street resurfacing. To balance this year’s 2021 budget, the city allocated only about 5 percent of that amount. Harris said the city would like to restore that fund over the next three or four years.
