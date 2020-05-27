Valedictorian — Jaehun Seo will attend Brown University and major in chemistry. He is the son of Dongjun Seo and Seon Young Park.
Jaehun is a National Merit Scholarship finalist and received 34 Science Olympiad medals. He served as president of the National Honor Society, co-president of 121 Reach and the Science National Honor Society, captain of the Econ Bowl and delivered a TEDx Talk on “How to Transfer Short Term Memory to Long Term Memory” his freshman year.
Salutatorian — Brian Victor Amaro will attend Stanford University and double major in economics and geophysics. He is the son of Catie and Tony Amaro.
Brian served as Student Council president since sophomore year, and earned both National Merit and National Beta scholarships. He served as co-president of the Chemistry Olympiad, secretary of the Social Studies National Honors Society and as captain of the Physics Olympiad.
