Valedictorian — Mabel Htay is the daughter of Aung Htay and Ki Ling Suen and will attend Emory University. She is a National Merit Scholarship recipient, served as president of the National Honor Society, was treasurer of the Anchor Club, participated in the GMEA All State Orchestra and was a member the Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Salutatorian — Sophia Woodrow will attend Stanford University and major in political science. She is the daughter of Willard and Melissa Woodrow. Sophia was the president of the Harvard Diversity Project for Georgia and was named a Georgia Scholar by the Georgia Department of Education. She served as vice president of the Black Student Union at Centennial, and was named the Outstanding International Baccalaureate Student by her teachers.
