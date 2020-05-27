Valedictorian — Ashley Sechrest will attend Georgia Tech and major in industrial engineering. She is the daughter of Christina and Robert Sechrest.
Ashley is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, participated in cross country and track and field all four years, and received gold medals on the National Latin Exam in 9th, 10th and 11th grade.
Salutatorian — Rachael Kang will attend the University of Cincinnati and major in medical science. She is the daughter of Hyontae and Ummi Kang.
Rachel is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, AP Scholar with distinction, member of National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society. She served as president of the Future Business Leaders of America, vice president of the Health Occupation Students of America, and spent last summer as an intern in the Biological Sciences Program at Chicago University.
