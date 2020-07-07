Most Popular
Articles
- Roswell to offer walk-up COVID-19 testing July 7-8
- Johns Creek City Councilman says he received threats from police chief’s wife
- Businesses taking grand-opening plunge despite economic crash
- Milton’s 2020 Freedom Bowl stays local amid pandemic
- Alpharetta to boost its senior living space inventory
- Rezoning request calls for 119-acre mixed-use complex along Ga. 9
- Man arrested after SWAT standoff
- SkillsUSA honors Cambridge students with national award
- Cross-country, track rules changes receive mixed reactions
- Cities cancel, adapt 4th of July festivities amid pandemic
Images
Videos
Commented
- Skateboards and the vanishing sound of silence (2)
- Letter | Residents called upon to give their guidance on Alpharetta’s future (1)
- Johns Creek Police Chief to be investigated (1)
- Skateparks are not the answer; empathy is (1)
- Stop saying ‘I’m not racist’ (1)
- Milton’s 2020 Freedom Bowl stays local amid pandemic (1)
Join tens of thousands of your neighbors and get the week's top stories sent right to your inbox. Delivered every Friday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
HOSCHTON, Ga. — Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, ma… Read more
Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) has established a new relationship with UnitedHe… Read more
The Centennial Chapter of Young Men’s Service League concluded the 2019-20 year of service b… Read more
All For One Foundation Press Release Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.