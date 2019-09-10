Veneers are one of the most versatile options to help restore a smile that is suffering from cracked, chipped, crooked, stained, or gapped front teeth. They are as durable as regular teeth and are even resistant to staining that would normally yellow natural tooth enamel.
There are a lot of factors to consider when you are thinking about veneers. Some people aren’t sure how to maintain them, while others are wondering if they are even strong candidates to have them fitted.
What Are Veneers?
Veneers are custom-made, thin shields of porcelain or composite resin material that are placed and bonded to the front surface of the teeth. They may be placed on one or more teeth.
Should I Get Veneers?
If you have a tooth that is damaged, decayed, or dilapidated in any way, you are likely a excellent candidate for veneers. After we review your case, we will decide if you are a good candidate for veneers. If you are, then you will both discuss your aesthetic goals and find a dental plan that works best for you.
How Are Veneers Attached?
Before the veneers are designed, the front surface of the teeth will need to be reshaped. The amount is minimal and equivalent to the thickness of the veneer.
Next, an impression or a digital scan of the teeth is taken and sent off to the dental laboratory to cast an accurate model of the teeth, which is used to fabricate the veneers. You will be provided with temporary veneers to protect the prepared teeth.
Once the veneers are designed, they will be fitted to the prepared teeth and cemented into place.
How Long Do Veneers Last?
Veneers are essentially permanent; they are designed to last between 10 and 15 years before they are replaced by another set. The secret to veneer longevity is proper maintenance, care, and taking the appropriate precautions.
Avoid Hard Foods
Just like regular teeth, chewing on hard items like pens or using your teeth as tools can potentially damage your veneers. Cracking or chipping them is rare, but it is possible. Habitually chewing in the same spot or using certain teeth to open packages consistently can also wear them out over time.
Maintain Healthy Dental Hygiene
Veneers can collect plaque and tartar build-up just like your natural teeth do, which is why it is so important to keep up with your dental hygiene. Brush your teeth twice a day, floss daily, and be sure to keep your biannual dental cleaning appointments. Keeping your regular cleaning appointments will prevent worse problems, such as gingivitis and cavities. With your new veneers, you can enjoy virtually any food.
Dr. Remaley and his associate, Dr. Destinee Hood will give you a complimentary smile consultation and will provide you with an accurate estimate of your new smile makeover.
If you would like to schedule a complimentary consultation or would like more information about veneers, please give our office a call at 470.288.1152.
