ROSWELL, Ga. — WellStar’s Family Medicine practice at 260 Rucker Road cut the ribbon Nov. 22 for the office’s official grand reopening. The Family Medicine practice offers comprehensive health care services for children and families — including diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, chronic disease management, school physicals and vaccinations — as well as health care for older adults.
