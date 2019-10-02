Are you using email marketing to keep in touch with your current customers? Do you use email marketing as a means to attract new customers? If not, you may not be on an even playing field with your competitors who are. Today, 94 percent of internet users between the ages of 18-64 send or read email. It is also far more cost effective than direct mail, which costs 20 times as much as sending an email.
There are a lot of options to set up an email marketing system for your business. Determining how many emails you will send, when you send them and the type of information you include is a good starting point. You also need to make sure you are meeting your audience’s expectations by providing relevant content on topics they are interested in.
The Can-Spam Act of 2003 established the first national standard requiring any electronic mail message, whose primary purpose is the commercial advertisement or promotion of a product or service, to be compliant with the law. This means emails can only be sent to those who have “opted in” or given you permission.
There are many email marketing systems available with very affordable prices for small businesses. They have easy to use templates to communicate your marketing message, include pictures of your products, and create links to your web site and social media pages. In today’s digital marketplace, having an email marketing capability is a proven approach to helping a small business grow sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.